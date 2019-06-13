Content brought to you by MTE.

Jamie Mackay was like a kid in a candy store when he went off-roading from Fieldays to visit Modern Transport Engineers (MTE).

"I tell you what ladies and gentlemen, if you love trucks you're going to love this place" The Country host enthused.

MTE is New Zealand's total road transport solution's provider and sole importer and distributor of the Chinese-made Sinotruk.

Sinotruk's quality is "top of the line" said MTE's Martin Parrish, with New Zealand designed bins, produced in China to Kiwi specifications.

MTE's point of difference is customers can buy a complete truck without having to wait for it to be assembled said Parrish.

"Walk in the yard today, drive out tonight".