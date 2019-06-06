Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ encourages farmers to make sure they have their say on the Government's Zero Carbon Bill, even though it's a busy time of year.

"Certainly for dairy farming, pretty shortly up North there's going to be calving going on and it's going to be very difficult for people to write submissions" DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

With farmers too busy to contact the Government "let alone get to Wellington" DairyNZ wrote to the Parliament Select Committee this week, urging them to travel throughout provincial New Zealand to hear submissions in the main agricultural centres said Mackle.

Advertisement

However, it is still important farmers make the first move.

"As a first step, farmers writing submissions doesn't take too long, it can be pretty quick. But it's important they hear your views".

Listen below:



Also in today's interview: Mackle talks about how farmers are coping with calving and looks forward to Fieldays next week.