Moving Day is a busy time for farmers as they shift cattle to new pastures for winter grazing.

Traditionally on June 1, Moving Day is a time that needs "planning and communication" says Sharon Morrell.

The Head of Upper North Island for DairyNZ told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that farmers need to think about "what stuff to move in which order".

"Thinking ahead to where animals are going to go to. Ensuring that they've got feed lined up. That they've done all the stuff that they need to for moving in terms of NAIT recordings. Even thinking about making sure that they've got Mycoplasma bovis prevention top of mind as well."

Farmers need to be sure they don't mix stock on trucks, and communication is important with other farmers on the road, so as not to mix stock there either said Morrell.

Also in today's interview: Morrell talks about what people buying a new farm and working with new staff need to look out for.