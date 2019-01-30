Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Effluent management is taken very seriously by the dairy sector, says Dr David Burger.

DairyNZ's Strategy & Investment Leader for Responsible Dairy told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that improvements in effluent infrastructure had resulted in a significant drop in non-compliance rates compared to 15-20 years ago.

Although things are heading in the right direction, Burger said there were still some cases where farmers "are not doing the right thing."

Advertisement

"They need to step up their game."

Listen below:



Despite this, Burger said the progress in effluent management was still something to be celebrated, as it had had a positive effect on New Zealand's water quality, through keeping stock out of waterways.