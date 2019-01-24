Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Brett Henshaw has started his new role at Fonterra by taking an "outside looking in approach."

The Head of Fonterra Brands New Zealand, told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that this involved spending a lot of time with customers and at the co-op's manufacturing sites.

"For me it's all about really getting to know the business right across the supply chain and to truly understand what our customers expect from us."

Henshaw said he is impressed with what he has seen so far.

"There are some real passionate people working for the co-op."

Henshaw said New Zealand's hot summer had been great for the sale of Fonterra's dairy products, with people stocking up on custard, cream cheese, cream and specialty cheeses over the Christmas period.

"We're looking forward to finishing this quarter really strongly."

Also in today's interview: Henshaw discussed what's in store for Fonterra for the rest of the year and gave an update on DIRA and the discussion paper that was released by the Government.