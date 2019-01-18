Content brought to you by Rabobank.

The Country's Jamie Mackay believes that most farmers' eyes "glaze over," when it comes to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), but Blake Holgate reckons he can tempt them to change their minds.

Rabobank's Animal Proteins and Sustainability Analyst told Mackay that changes around how forestry is treated in the ETS "may make it more appealing for some owners out there to reconsider their position on the Emissions Trading Scheme."

Holgate admits that uncertainty about the ETS can have a big impact on the market, with many farmers seeing the scheme as "created out of fresh air Government policy."

However, Holgate says Rabobank has noticed an increase in enquiries around forestry, as the returns from the industry have made it New Zealand's third biggest exporter behind dairy and red meat.

Holgate says he has created a podcast to help farmers find out more about how forestry land is currently treated within the NZ Emissions Trading Scheme.

Also in today's interview: Holgate explains how farmers can make money out of carbon credits.