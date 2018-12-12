Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ was one of the partners involved in the release of an important report from the Biological Emissions Reference Group says Dr Tim Mackle.

DairyNZ's chief executive told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum the report took about two years to complete and involved input from the dairy industry, the beef and lamb sector, and the Government.

Mackle says the report is an important step in improving the understanding of biological emissions.

"We need to understand the science behind the emissions and what that means and that was why that work was done."

The report will also provide valuable information on how to balance agricultural production with environmental concerns says Mackle.

"We do need to actually find a way to feed people and at the same time reduce our footprint."

Ultimately Mackle hopes the report will give farmers more certainty and a "more practical understanding," of how to reduce their environmental footprint.

Also in today's interview: Dr Tim Mackle talks about the farmer-led Dairy Environment Leaders Forum he attended last week in Wellington.