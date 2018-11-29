Content brought to you by Fonterra

When Fonterra farmer Tracy Brown won the Sustainability Superstar category at the NZI Sustainability Business Network Awards last week, it was a win for dairy in general says Charles Fergusson.

Fonterra's Head of Farm Source for Canterbury/Marlborough/Tasman, told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum, "we're so proud of Tracy."

"For someone from the dairy industry to win the [sustainability] superstar award it's actually a great win for the entire industry."

Sustainability is an important topic for Fonterra and yesterday the co-op released a report covering how it is progressing towards its environmental, social and economic goals.

"At a summary level it shows that we're making good progress against these goals, thanks to the hard work of our farmers and the team at Fonterra, but there's also a lot more work to do."

Also in today's interview: Charles Fergusson goes over the three pillars of the report nutrition, environment and community.

