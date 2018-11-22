Fonterra's Brightwater milk processing plant in Nelson is now co-firing on wood after the site's newly converted boiler was officially switched on by the Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Dr Megan Woods.

Fonterra's Head of Farm Source for Northland, Mike Borrie, spoke to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum about the boiler and why the co-op is making the change.

"The site now is co-fired on wood which will slash the amount of coal used and cut carbon emissions at the site by around two and a half thousand tons a year," says Borrie.

"That roughly equates to about 530 cars coming off the roads so quite a big achievement there."

Fonterra plans to reduce emissions across all of its sites says Borrie, and in August the co-op announced plans to replace coal with electricity at its Stirling site in South Otago, and is looking at moving the Edendale site to electricity as well.

"We're really serious about supporting New Zealand's commitment to the Paris Agreement and the global goal of keeping temperature change to well below two degrees."

Also in today's interview: Mike Borrie talks about whether Fonterra's has any preferred options for changes to the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act discussion paper.