Dairy has had a "really strong spring supply locally," and is up almost six per cent in the first four months of the season says Todd Charteris.

The chief executive of Rabobank gave The Country's Rowena Duncum a review of bank's November Agribusiness Monthly Report which was published last week.

Although an increase in supply is "putting some pressure on," Charteris says Rabobank expects to see an upside in dairy commodity prices in 2019 due to steady global demand.

Meanwhile a resurgence in the Kiwi dollar "is certainly not what exporters have been wanting to see," says Charteris but he expects a "softening of that dollar," through into next year due to ongoing monetary policy in the US.

"Our forecast is still to see that dollar come back down."

Also in today's interview: Todd Charteris looks forward to taking part in the Horowhenua Taste Trail this weekend, along with the Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Whareama School on Friday November 30.