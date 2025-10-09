Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Listen

Milk flows and optimism grows as Fonterra’s South Island season warms

The Country
3 mins to read

Mat Cullen says Fonterra's tankers will be a familiar sight on New Zealand's roads, as the co-op builds to "peak milk.

Mat Cullen says Fonterra's tankers will be a familiar sight on New Zealand's roads, as the co-op builds to "peak milk.

Content brought to you by Fonterra

It’s been a chilly start to the season across the South Island, but milk is finally flowing, and optimism is building, says Fonterra’s Farm Source Regional Head for the South Island, Matt Cullen.

He told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly that the co-op

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save