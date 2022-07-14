Meet the woman behind Fonterra's award-winning cheeses

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

A lifelong interest in cheese paid off for Cathy Lang when she recently landed the title Cheese Maker of the Year at the 2022 NZ Cheese awards.

Lang, Fonterra Brand's Lead Cheese Maker, said it was a "real honour" to receive the award.

The accolades didn't stop there either, with the Fonterra Bridge Street Team taking home some international awards in the UK's latest International Cheese and Dairy awards.

Kapiti Kahurangi Blue was awarded the Best Overall New Zealand Cheese, and the brand also took home five Gold Medals.

Fonterra was "very proud" of the Kapiti Kahurangi Blue, Lang said.

"It's nice and creamy and sweet and very yummy," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

Making cheese at the Bridge Street site was a real team effort, Lang said.

"We've been making cheese on this site for 100 years in Eltham at Bridge Street, so as you can imagine there's lots of experience here."

Lang's role is to make sure the cheese is made perfectly and looked after until it's ready.

"Then we grade every batch to make sure it's top quality before people get to purchase it in supermarkets."

Creating competition-quality cheese involved even more hard work, selecting "the best of the best" and making sure they were at their peak, Lang said.

Luckily, Lang has 17 years of experience making cheese and a passion for the product since her school days.

"I remember visiting a dairy factory years ago in Brightwater and we all stood around the vat looking at cheddar curds ... and I thought it was fascinating."

She said the visit made a lasting impression.

"Since then in the back of my mind I always wondered how to make cheese and it wasn't until the early 2000s that I started experimenting in the kitchen in Pirongia and it just became a hobby."

Soon Lang's hobby turned into a small business called "Cloudy Mountain Cheese" which she ran for about seven years before joining Fonterra Brands New Zealand at Bridge Street in Eltham.

"I moved to Fonterra ... and carried on my cheese journey as a cheese technologist, and now ... [I'm the] Master Cheese Maker, so I've been in the role for about seven had a half years."

Lang reckoned the future looked bright for New Zealand cheese.

"There are lots of cheesemakers around now all putting their own spin on things."

Fonterra was working on new cheeses "all the time" for the Kapiti range, she said.

"So, just watch this space!"