Meet Michael Jones - Fonterra’s Regional Head for Otago/Southland

Fonterra’s Regional Head for Otago and Southland, Michael Jones, has been with the Co-op for 30 years, and he reckons he’s had a few global adventures along the way.

After starting out with the NZ Dairy Board in 1993 he took off overseas to the Philippines in 1997, as the Country Manager for Ingredients.

“It was a great opportunity for a 25-year-old,” Jones told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Jones then moved to Singapore before returning to New Zealand when Fonterra was formed.

However, he didn’t stay still for long, taking on roles in Australia, the Middle East and South Africa.

In the Middle East Jones looked after sub-Saharan Africa – a very diverse region with 46 countries with many different cultures, languages and religions.

It was here that Jones said he had a few “interesting experiences”.

“I had the great role of visiting countries like Nigeria, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I’m not sure if you’ve seen the movie Argo, but a couple of my trips felt like the last scene of that movie,” he laughed.

After this, Jones moved to Johannesburg, to oversee Fonterra’s South African joint venture in 2008.

He stayed for 13 years; then decided it was time to bring the family back home to New Zealand.

Jones said the move was a “no-brainer”.

“[It] brought me to this role and the beautiful Deep South.”

Jones had been Otago/Southland Regional Head for 15 months and was enjoying the role, he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot, but still plenty more to learn.

“But it’s very clear that we have a passionate farmer base here in Southland and Otago and a real strong Farm Source regional team, who know the most important thing, is to build those strong connections with our farmers, to help them and our entire Cooperative to prosper.”

One of Jones’ recent focuses was a new Cooperative Difference partnership with Recycle South.

Teaming up with the local recycling service would help the region’s farmers, he said.

“Previously, farmers were relatively limited in terms of recycling options and having an extra local recycler will make it much easier for them.”

The partnership involved working with Recycle South to understand exactly how farmers’ materials were processed for another use.

“That involved a team visit to the Recycle South facilities, which was very impressive, and [showed] the great work that they are doing in offering a local recycling option to our farmers.”

Recycle South also supported the disabled community with employment and had an internal learning programme with ceremonies and certifications, Jones said.

“So it’s really good.”

