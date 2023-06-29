Manufacturing team celebrated at Fonterra’s Best Site Cup

Fonterra's Kauri site won the People Award at Best Cup Site. Photo / File

It’s been a time of celebration for Fonterra, as the co-op held its Best Site Cup awards last Thursday in Auckland.

The awards, now in their 17th year, are a chance for Fonterra to recognise excellence in manufacturing.

This year’s celebration was particularly special, as people were able to meet face-to-face rather than online, Fonterra’s Director of New Zealand Manufacturing Alan van der Nagel said.

“After a few years of virtual awards due to the pandemic, it was awesome to get our teams together for what we call the ‘Oscars of Manufacturing’ … in person,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Fonterra’s manufacturing sites employ around 7000 people from 26 communities across New Zealand and The Best Site Cup awards are a way for the co-op to recognise their hard work.

There were 21 awards given out this year across a range of areas such as sustainability, culture, innovation, and efficiency.

With so many to choose from, Van der Nagel pointed out a few highlights.

Sustainability Cup

Fonterra's Reporoa site won Best Small Site Cup and Sustainability Cup. Photo / Supplied

The Sustainability Cup went to Fonterra’s Reporoa site in the Central North Island, for reducing its waste to landfill.

“The team achieved this by disposing of the organic waste in the nearby eco gas digester which breaks down organic material and makes energy and bio-fertiliser,” Van der Nagel said.

Reporoa also won the Best Small Site Cup.

People Award

Fonterra's Kauri team took out the People Award at the Best Site Cup. Photo / Supplied

Northland’s Kauri site took home the People Award, for supporting its staff through difficult times.

“We all know that Northland has had it pretty rough weather-wise this year,” Van der Nagel said.

“However, our leaders up at our site did all the right things there to care for our people and make sure that our milk was collected and processed.”

Best Medium Site Cup

Best Medium Site Cup and Greater China CEO Quality Star Milk Powder Plant Award went to Fonterra's Pahiatua site. Photo / Supplied

Pahiatua in the Central North Island took out the Best Medium Site Cup

“They were awarded the best Medium Site Cup in recognition for their focus on people and culture, community engagement and consistency in producing all those great products that come out of that site,” Van der Nagel said.

Pahiatua also won the Greater China CEO Quality Star Milk Powder Plant Award.

Listen below:

Best Large Site Cup, Quality Cup and the Japan Protein Award

Fonterra's Edendale team had a very successful night at the Best Site Cup, taking away the Best Large Site Cup, Quality Cup and Japan Protein Award. Photo / Supplied

Southland’s Edendale site had a very successful night, taking home three separate awards.

Van der Nagel said the recognition was “certainly well deserved”.

“Edendale has really consistently delivered across all aspects of the business.”

The Edendale team was acknowledged for their hard work to empower their people, through leadership programmes and community engagement.

Overall, the Best Site Cup was a great way to recognise the efforts of Fonterra’s manufacturing team, Van der Nagel said.

“I think the team worked extremely hard and I’m pretty proud of what they have achieved this season.”

To find out more about the Best Site Cup and for a full list of winners head to Fonterra’s website.