Livestock report: Westpac’s $10.30/kg milk price good news for dairy farmers

Cunninghame said the announcement affected livestock prices too, with an increase in in-calf cow and heifer enquiries.

“It’s been strong for the last couple of months, but it’s starting to build a bit of momentum now, so [Westpac’s] definitely having an impact on that price, which is good for the sellers.”

Mackay commented it might not be so good for buyers, asking how much cows were going for.

Depending on where they were located, Cunninghame said a good quality cow went for between $2000 and $2200.

“We’re starting to see those prices rise a little now,” he added.

However, prices hadn’t really “fluctuated drastically” over the last seven or eight years, Cunninghame said, as they tended to stick around $200 on “either side” of $1800.

As for the future, he predicted an increase in demand, rather than supply.

“The good herds that are coming on the market aren’t hanging around long…I think the demand is going to outweigh the supply a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Cunninghame, who is based in Feilding, was looking forward to today’s big livestock sale at the yards in the middle of town.

“The Feilding town seems to come to light on a Friday which is great – it’s good for the town – everything happens on a Friday.”

Also in today’s interview: Cunninghame updated Mackay on the weather conditions in Feilding, where it’s starting to get a bit dry.