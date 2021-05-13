Livestock report: Vineyard's role in helping livestock

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Marlborough livestock manager Pete Barnes, to provide an update on the livestock selling season.

Mackay said recent dry weather conditions would be impacting livestock. Barnes agreed, but noted that the recent rains should help ease any issues.

Mackay and Barnes then discussed vineyard grazing in Marlborough, where sheep roamed the vineyards to consume the grass, post grape harvest.

Barnes added that farms had a good relationship with vineyard owners and the process complemented both industries.

The calf selling season was rounding up. Barnes noted that the average per kilo prices were 4 cents on average across recent sales.

Bull selling season was coming up next, with sales in Marlborough starting on May 28, followed by the June selling programme.

Listen below: