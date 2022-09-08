Livestock report: Spring has sprung for the market

Photo / Lucy Davidson

Rowena Duncum from The Country touched base with Steve Wilkinson, the Lower North Island Regional Manager for PGG Wrightson Livestock, based in Wairarapa.

With spring finally here, Duncum asked if there had been any change in livestock pricing coming through.

Wilkinson said yes, the covers were coming off, the weather was improving, days were getting longer and it was all leading to really strong pricing - particularly on the cattle side of things.

While there weren't a lot of sheep left to handle, there were excellent returns for wintering cattle, with two-year steers "the real flavour of the month," he said.

Heavy cattle were making up to $3.50 - $3.60 per kilo, with light-weight cattle up to $3.70 - $3.80, Allen said.

Some really good lines were even getting close to $4, he said.

Duncum asked whether yearling bull sales had started yet.

Allen confirmed they were just starting now but, over the next month, there would be a number each week targeting heifer-mating in the beef industry, or dairy-mating type bulls.

Duncum suggested it might be a bit of a quiet time for livestock sales and asked if some of the old season's lambs were still coming through.

Allen said yes but it was very much "the last of the last" with pretty small yardings.

They were meeting good demand with a lot of the tidier lambs making in excess of $5 a kilo through the sale yards, he said.

This means good returns for farmers holding on to lambs through the winter.

Duncum asked if there had been any early indication as to how new season lambs coming through in October and November were shaping up.

Wilkinson said not too much yet, as many farmers were still lambing now.

He said fingers were crossed for continuing good weather for good survival rates.

On a final note, Duncum asked whether there was a sense of farmers being buoyed by current higher returns.

Wilkinson said this was the case and that everyone knew what on-farm costs had done, so returns needed to be good.

It had been a long, wet winter and farmers would be looking forward to some warmer weather, he said

"[There's] a bit of sun on everyone's back now and the mud's drying out.

"The grass is starting to grow and that's lifting the mood of everybody."