Livestock report: Ram selling season in full swing

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country had a wide-ranging chat with Callum Stewart, National Genetics Manager for PGG Wrightson.

First topic raised is ram selling season and the current good returns for sheep meat.

While there was a lot of good interest, there were challenges as well, Stewart said.

Then fashion comes up – what's a fashionable ram right now?

Mackay mentioned the Wiltshire, a self-shedding breed.

Stewart said Wiltshires had come to the forefront in recent years but cautioned that once a farmer went down the self-shedding track, there was no going back.

Farmers had their reasons, such as inflation and costs, and were just trying to get smarter, Stewart said.

Mackay raised the issue of facial eczema – especially for North Island farmers.

Stewart said facial eczema resistant rams had sold really well in the North Island, with an average price of between $2 - $2500 per ram.

But he agreed there could be a bit of facial eczema on the horizon.

Another topic raised is the status of the traditional New Zealand sheep breed, the Romney.

Stewart posed the question - what is a Romney today?

The breed had changed a lot but was still a very strong, good traditional sheep.

They're more moderate in size. Romney breeders had lifted their game.

Mackay moved on to the introduction of exotic sheep into the industry, particularly the Texel.

Callum agreed that the Texel was a very good ram in itself - and even better when it was crossed with other breeds.

There were many benefits for the farmer with early maturing, good muscled lambs.

But what about Southdowns, Mackay based if anyone bred them anymore.

Stewart said there were very good Southdown breeders around the country and still plenty of enquiries from clients who liked good heavy Southdown lambs.

Finally, Mackay asked whether recent rain had set up the Manawatū for a good season.

According to Stewart, autumn's looking good – Manawatū is the place to be!