Livestock Report: NZ's first whole dairy herd online auction

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Southland dairy representative Roddy Bridson, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market and online auctions.

Summer has finally arrived in Southland and the season is in full swing.

The dairy industry, in particular, was thriving at the moment and demand for quality livestock continued to increase, Bridson said.

Next Thursday a whole herd of dairy cows will go on sale in an online auction - a first for New Zealand.

The auction comes from Simon and Liz Harnett's successful business.

Bridson described it as an "elite commercial herd of cows" confirmed by DNA testing.

Listen below:

Mackay asked if online auctions were really the way of the future as they removed that real-world "see, feel, touch" experience.

Bridson said it was a new approach to auctions, allowing them to be broadcast to a wider national and international audience.

Bidr (PGG's online auction system) provides potential purchasers with videos and photos of the livestock, and contracts pertaining to the information of the sale and the livestock.

The only information not stipulated by Bidr was the price of the stock and the purchaser's name, Bridson said.