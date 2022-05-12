Livestock report: Dairy herd sales going well

12 May, 2022 12:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Jamie Mackay from The Country had a quick chat with Andrew Gibson, Taranaki livestock manager for PGG Wrightson.

All the talk had been about the dry in the Waikato. Mackay asked if Taranaki had fared any better.

Gibson said it had been dry, although a couple of big dumpings of rain caused some flooding. Recent rainfall had raised hopes of a decent winter if it stayed warm - but the chill was setting in, he said.

With Moving Day coming up, Mackay asked Gibson about the increased number of dairy herds being traded at the moment.

In particular, he noted a record price paid for a Jersey heifer recently - $55,0000.

Gibson said that took place at an online auction and that the Bidr online system was going great guns, with the prospect of a massive forward season.

Mackay had a big question to ask: What do I have to pay to get a decent dairy cow these days?

Gibson reckoned that early on, between $1700 and $2200 was a fair price.

Now the online average was between $3500 - $4000. This was good news for the breeders who were getting good money and return on investment, Gibson said.

The other big issue covered was getting culled cows into the works.

Gibson said it had been slow, with weather patterns and pay-out all having an effect.

Many staff at the works had been obliged to stay home due to sickness. But works were starting up again and were chipping away.

Some clients were shopping around, trying to get culled cows in wherever they could, Gibson said.