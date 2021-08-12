Livestock report: Calf sales successful in Taranaki

Photo / File

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Taranaki Livestock Manager and auctioneer, Andrew Gibson, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market.

Calf sales have kicked off with the Taranaki Cattle Fair, where cattle trading was going reasonably well.

In fact, Gibson said that they had been going "flat-tack".

Mackay asked about the demand around bobby calves this season.

They had been trading at a realistic value of around $80-100 per calf, Gibson said.

Mackay had been up Taranaki way earlier in the year, where he said he'd noticed a lack of sheep.

Gibson agreed, adding that there weren't many sheep around, especially with land values.

Gibson said farmers were still doing well, despite recent weather flurries.

"They are a hearty bunch and they do a good job," he said.

