Livestock report: A great year for the market

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Jamie Mackay from The Country took his monthly survey of the rural livestock market, getting the inside story from Joe Higgins, Mid South Canterbury Livestock Manager for PGG Wrightson.

The big topic was rainfall and Mackay asked if it had stopped yet.

Higgins confirmed that it had and that it was a beautiful, clear, frosty day in Canterbury.

He reckoned the region needed ten days like that in a row.

Higgins also reckoned the last twelve months had been the best he'd seen for livestock, in terms of abundant feed and exceptional prices for sheep and beef livestock - it was a great combination.

Higgins said if he got another La Niña summer like the last one, he wouldn't turn it down.

This time of year, dairy farmers are flat-out calving, lambing's getting underway and farmers will be full bore in the next month or so.

However, this meant that things tended to slow down in the stock selling area as the country moved into spring, Mackay said.

Higgins agreed, saying now was their quietest time, through July and August

Mackay then asked about the hundred-kilo calves - weaner calves apparently.

Higgins pointed out that calving was underway.

Over the last two years, there'd been a reluctance to sign up contracts for hundred-kilo calves to buy them forward, he said.

The calf-rearers needed some assurance they could sell these calves, as last year the spot market was less than anticipated, Higgins said.

It was early days but there were certainly no contracts floating around and Higgins said it looked like the rearers will just "sit on their hands" this year.

On a completely different tack, Mackay turned to heartland rugby.

Listen below:

He's a big fan and was stoked to hear the NPC games this year were being taken around the smaller towns in South Canterbury.

It's exactly what we should be doing, Mackay said.

The stadium in Timaru is being done up and revamped so it can't be used for this season's NPC.

So, all the home games are going to local clubs - Temuka, Fairlie, Waimate, Geraldine district and Pleasant Point.

The good news is local clubs can run the gate and get the earnings.