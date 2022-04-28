Join Us: DairyNZ's campaign to attract Kiwis to the sector

Eastern Bay of Plenty dairy farmer Shannon Munro is proud to be the face of DairyNZ's Join Us campaign. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Eastern Bay of Plenty dairy farmer Shannon Munro has come out of the milking shed to be the face of DairyNZ's Join Us campaign.

While she wasn't expecting to see herself "on the TV" Munro's passion for the industry meant taking on the role was a no-brainer.

"I wanted to get the word out about dairy farming. We do a lot of hard work and I really wanted dairy farmers to have that recognition," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

The Join Us campaign is part of DairyNZ's wider project Here for the Long Game which aimed to help people understand what makes dairy farmers tick.

Join Us was also tied in with DairyNZ's GoDairy.co.nz initiative which encouraged young Kiwis to join the sector.

Munro, who has been dairy farming for about 10 years, was proud to be representing the sector in the campaign.

"Being a different face for farmers was something that I was really passionate about."

There were many enjoyable aspects to dairy farming that Munro wanted everyone to know about.

"I think working outside is amazing and we get to work with animals which is amazing."

It wasn't all about work either, she said.

"One day we could be working really, really hard and then the next day we could have a slow afternoon and head out fishing or doing something we really enjoy."

Dairy farming offered a great work/life balance and there were loads of "different avenues" people could travel to get into the sector, Munro said.

"You can grow as much as you'd like to and you can put as much work into it as you like and you always see the rewards at the end of the day."

Campaigns like Join Us were important, as the sector faced a worker shortage and Munro was happy to report that feedback had been positive so far.

"I didn't really think that we were going to get so much good feedback – it's amazing."

She hoped her efforts would encourage more young people to give dairying a go.

"Hopefully we can get some people on board - that's the main goal of the campaign - getting people to just give it a go and have a crack at dairy farming and seeing what it's really like."

Munro was also keen to change perceptions about the industry she loved so much.

"Sometimes I think we get a little bit of a bad rap being dairy farmers but I'd love to get people in to have a look and get a taste of what it's really like.

"It's really amazing!"

