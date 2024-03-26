Fonterra's cheeses were very successful at the recent New Zealand Cheese Awards. File photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

It’s International Cheese Day, and what better way to celebrate than a catch-up with someone who knows a thing or two about the subject - Principal Technologist for Cheesemaking at Fonterra, Cathy Lang.

Lang was pleased to announce that the co-op had recently received timely recognition for its efforts in cheesemaking.

“The result for this year’s New Zealand Cheese Awards just came out yesterday, right before the International Cheese Day and Fonterra took home a total of 52 awards for our cheeses,” Lang told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly.

She said Fonterra’s awards were for its Kāpiti, Mainland, Anchor and NZMP brands; as well as its premium Kāpiti range - which won ten gold medals.

Kāpiti Kikorangi Triple Cream Blue proved hard to beat, Lang said.

“[It won] gold in the Blue Cheese category for the fourth time in five years, so it’s holding its place as the most-awarded cheese in New Zealand.”

Newcomers Mainland Chilli and Garlic Brie were also successful, taking home a gold medal each.

Lang said the cheeses were produced at several sites across the co-op, including her home patch Bridge Street Fonterra Eltham and Lichfield, Hautapu, Stirling and Whareroa.

“The premium Kāpiti and Mainland’s specialty cheese ranges are produced here at Bridge Street in Taranaki.”

She said the site had been making cheese for more than 100 years - from milk produced by local dairy farmers.

A lot of work went into the awards, Lang said.

Listen below:

“We started planning for the awards, probably in about November, December and the team put in the hard yards.

“So, it’s quite satisfying to see that the cheese has been recognised now by the judges.

“It’s a lot of hard work that goes into making the cheeses [they’re] all crafted by hand.”

Lang said Fonterra was keen to celebrate this success with its farmers, especially on International Cheese Day.

The co-op is giving away three cheese hampers including products from the Kāpiti and Mainland ranges.

Farmers keen to get their hands on a hamper can enter through Fonterra’s My Co-op App.

Lang said it made sense to give back to the co-op’s farmers.

“It’s their milk we use to make our award-winning cheeses.”