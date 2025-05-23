How Kane Brisco keeps ‘pretty proactive with the top paddock’: Farmstrong

“Good mental fitness requires great physical support.

“All the things you need to do to look after the top paddock, so to speak, require physical actions and living a good physical life.

“It’s really difficult to have one without the other, to be honest.”

This idea is seen in Farmstrong’s toolkit, which has lessons learnt from the world of elite sport.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to follow, as the toolkit offers farmers practical and down-to-earth advice.

“If I can do it, anyone can, I’m a pretty typical Kiwi bloke,” Brisco said.

As a keen ex-rugby player, Brisco is a big fitness fan, but he said that wasn’t the only way to build mental wellbeing.

“I always write out some of the old thoughts from the top of my head that are perhaps causing some frustrations.”

Catching up with others also helps.

“Socialising’s really important, being part of the community and your friends’ group,” he said.

As the saying goes, “a problem shared is a problem halved,” so talking it out with friends and family can help with feelings of going it alone in farming.

Brisco said he’d been through this a couple of times in his farming career.

“You think you’re the only one, and you think you’re the worst farmer in New Zealand or the district or whatever, and you feel like a bit of a failure,” he said.

“But when you go out and actually talk to other people, there’s always someone else that’s got the same problems, or in fact has it worse, and that can really take a mental load off.”

The Farmstrong Toolkit helps people manage frustrations and setbacks, teaching them to maintain focus and perspective in difficult situations.

A recent drought in Taranaki had Brisco using his tools for tough times.

“It’s nothing I haven’t been through before, I’m a big believer in approaching challenges with the right mindset,” he said.

“That gets you through going pretty good and sees you well out the other end.

“I’m pretty proactive with the old top paddock these days, mate.”