How Fonterra stole the show at Bakery China

She told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly that Bakery China was an “absolute blast”.

“It is such an incredible event,” Greenizan said.

“Almost every supplier, both local or international, is there; it is incredibly large and busy and exciting.”

So, how did Fonterra manage to stand out?

“I’d have to say, the absolute highlight this year at our booth was the Fonterra milk tanker,” Greenizan said.

She pointed out that the co-op didn’t actually ship a tanker all the way to China.

“The team up there did a fantastic job and managed to locate a truck cab which they painted up with Fonterra signage and logos.”

“It absolutely stole the show.”

Greenizan said this was no mean feat, as the tanker was surrounded by many delicious cakes and pastries on offer at the show.

“But the tanker was the highlight, which was absolutely incredible.”

Fonterra was the only booth with a tanker at the event, so it was a great way to draw people in, to learn more about New Zealand’s grass-fed dairy.

“Our customers really see the value of our dairy that is produced in New Zealand, from our pasture-based farming system,” Greenizan said.

She said Chinese consumers were paying more attention to health and were willing to pay for dairy products with sustainability and provenance credentials.

“New Zealand’s reputation here is as a great place to source dairy, and our grass-fed products are just a great story to tell - and consumers really resonate with that.”

Listen below:

There were also 50 Anchor Food Professional chefs, based in China, at the show.

“They are such an integral part of the Foodservice business,” Greenizan said.

She explained that he science component of the Foodservice business was in Fonterra’s research and development centre in Palmerston North, and the “art” part belonged to the chefs.

“They demonstrate to our customers how our great products can be used, in truly amazing cakes, beverages, culinary items, cookies, pastries, what have you.

“It’s really amazing to see, and they’re just so important.”

Fonterra had a lot to showcase at Bakery China, apart from the tanker.

There were over 50 Foodservice products and 200 applications for the bakery market.

“We had a rotating series of chefs do demonstrations on a wide range of how our dairy can be used.”

This helped educate consumers and customers on how Fonterra’s dairy products could be used, she said.

“It also showcases the talent and the leadership we have in the Foodservice space.”