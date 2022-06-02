How 'Chloe the Cow' helps tell Fonterra's sustainability story

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra celebrated World Milk Day this week with the help of "Chloe the Cow".

A month-long programme, "Chloe the Cow" aimed to tell people all over the world about New Zealand milk, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Fonterra, Lee Stewart said.

Chloe's theme this year was sustainability and her task was to highlight dairy's efforts to tackle climate change and reduce the sector's impact on the planet, Stewart said.

"What I really like about this initiative is that our customers and consumers globally will be able to scan a QR code on our cow Chloe to learn all about what makes New Zealand milk different."

Through Chloe, people learned how Fonterra was developing solutions to lower emissions by helping solve the methane challenge, as well as showcasing New Zealand's pasture-based farming model.

The way Kiwi farmers looked after their cows, along with this unique pasture-based farming method meant New Zealand had one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints in the world, Stewart said.

"We're actually about one-third of the global average and the main reason why is because of the hard work done by our farmers."

Fonterra aspired to be Net Zero by 2050 and had invested $1 billion in sustainability initiatives over the next eight years to reduce its climate impact.

The co-op's farmers each had a personalised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions profile tailored to their farm, which led to better climate action, while also adding value to the dairy product, Stewart said.

"It's a really great tool that lets farmers know exactly where their emissions are coming from."

Listen below:

Fonterra was also tackling methane reduction, through its Kowbucha probiotic and Asparagopsis Seaweed trials.

Sustainability was at the heart of the co-op's long-term aspirations and an important part of how Fonterra addressed its emissions.

"Chloe the Cow" was yet another innovative way to engage consumers and share the co-op's sustainability success story.