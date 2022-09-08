File photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra and the Rural Support Trust (RST) have announced a three-year partnership to improve access to wellbeing and resilience services for farming families who are doing it tough.

Earning a living from the land came with a unique set of challenges that could put pressure on farmers, Richard Allen, Group Director of Farm Source, said.

"When we think about mental health, we know it's becoming more and more of an issue across our rural communities and that's largely because farmers are juggling a lot more things," Allen told The Country Sport Breakfast's, Brian Kelly.

According to 2020 research from DairyNZ, 62 per cent of dairy farmers said they, or someone on their farm, had experienced mental health issues in the previous 12 months.

"That's a pretty big number," Allen said.

This year dairy farmers have had to deal with extra challenges, in addition to the pressure of calving and milking.

"We saw some pretty horrific flooding in the Top of the South [and] we've got on-farm costs increasing, labour shortages … the list goes on."

Richard Allen, Group Director of Farm Source. Photo / Supplied

The first priority for the partnership is to develop a rural-specific national strategy, which is expected to be in place early next year.

Mental health was a complicated issue and Allen said the partnership realised a "one size fits all" approach wouldn't work.

"When it comes to mental wellbeing, we know that farmers, their families, their businesses - these are varied right across the country.

"So it's really critical that we … take our time to come out with a strategy that takes into account the different needs of rural communities."

One challenge for the partnership was to address the stigma attached to wellbeing issues, which could stop some farmers from asking for help, Allen said.

Listen below:

"If we can make it a little bit easier for farmers across the country to access those services when they need them, I think that'd be a pretty good result from our perspective."

The Rural Support Trust had backed farmers for generations, and while Fonterra had worked with the charitable organisation before, the new partnership would help strengthen its wellbeing support throughout New Zealand, Allen said.

"They've already got a really strong trust and rapport with rural communities across the country, they're really well-established."

Fonterra hoped the partnership would help the Rural Support Trust "access better tools," to get its mental health message out to rural communities, Allen said.

"This is about them being able to really focus their resources on doing what they do best - which is supporting communities right across New Zealand."

Examples of Fonterra and RST working together

• This year Fonterra was one of the sponsors of Matt Chisholm's nationwide Time Out Tour for the Rural Support Trust

• In August 2021, a Fonterra and Rural Support Trust "Good Together" rugby team played the Parliament rugby team to help raise more than $100,000 for the RST to help flood-affected South Island farmers

• Farm Source Charitable Giving initiative – allows farmers to donate their Farm Source Rewards Dollars to three charities, including the Rural Support Trust

• Fonterra's Christmas Charitable Giving initiative – allows employees to donate cash to one of three charities, including the Rural Support Trust

Where to get help:

• Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737



If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.