Fonterra’s Greater China resellers visiting New Zealand

Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra’s Casey Thomas, who looks after the co-op’s ingredients business in China, is back in New Zealand showcasing what makes our milk so special. He spoke to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about why China loves New Zealand grass-fed dairy products.

How important it is for these authorised ingredients resellers to see dairy cows grazing outside? Kelly asked.

“We have 16 of our resellers here at the moment - 32 in total,” Casey said.

“We really wanted to bring them to New Zealand and show them the journey from the farm to the factory, spend some time at Head Office and for them to see where the magic starts that enables their businesses in China.

“None of our resellers have been back to New Zealand for five years due to Covid restrictions and a few have never been to New Zealand.

“So, seeing cows grazing out in the pasture, going to a dairy farm, learning to be careful when cows are kicking their hooves around on the feed pad ... they love it.

“We went to a factory to see the products being made - our Fonterra factories are very large and impressive relative to the ingredients factories that you see in China.

“It has been a very good experience for them.”

“What types of products are getting made from Fonterra ingredients in China?” Kelly asked.

“Some of our main ingredients sold in the China market are whole milk powder, skim milk powder, cheese, probiotics, and protein,” Thomas said.

“These ingredients get turned into pretty much everything, from common products like drinking milk, ice cream, and infant formula, to medical nutrition products.

“Also, there are some interesting applications like cheese lollipops and Chinese pastries as well.

“In fact, all kinds of food that are difficult to imagine from New Zealand.”

“I guess for a lot of them, they are coming from Beijing with millions and millions of people, so hearing the birds chirp and seeing the blue sky and fresh air, it must be wonderful for them,” Kelly said.

“For me as well and since Fonterra started authorising resellers in China about a decade ago, we’ve been able to form many great relationships with them over the years,” Thomas said.

“In fact, one of the resellers currently in New Zealand has been at all but one of GDT auction events - that’s 343 out of 344 events they purchased whole milk powder on the platform!

“China loves New Zealand grass-fed dairy products, and our resellers are an important part of getting product to customers.”

Thanks Casey, well, there you have it. And let’s hope that all the resellers return to China wanting to buy even more NZ dairy.



