Fonterra’s Atlantic region offers exciting opportunities

File photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

A new role at Fonterra has involved a few adjustments for Richard Allen, including moving his family to Chicago.

Allen is in charge of the co-op’s Atlantic region, which includes the Americas and Europe.

It was a big transition from his previous role in New Zealand, as group director of Farm Source, he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“We moved the family over to Chicago at the start of December - into a very, very wintry Chicago I might add - it’s freezing cold, but it’s great to be up here.”

The Atlantic region was important to Fonterra, as it offered exciting value growth opportunities in advanced ingredients, Allen said.

“This is the world’s largest health and wellness market, it’s valued at around $24 billion and 95 per cent of American consumers believe their physical health is connected to other aspects of their health.”

Americans’ top three health concerns are cognitive health, sleep quality, and immune health, Allen said.

“So when you’ve got that focus around health and wellness … from consumers … that means that dairy products, and the solutions we can offer, are perfectly suited.”

Operating and growing in a market like the Americas also supported Fonterra’s strategic play to be a leader in the health and wellness category, Allen said.

“We’re partnering with some of the world’s largest food companies across these regions to really showcase the best in New Zealand dairy.”

Allen noticed the American market was “obsessed” with protein, which gave him the opportunity to showcase a few innovative Fonterra products on social media.

“One of our customers across the Americas makes a cold brew coffee sachet - but in that sachet, they somehow managed to put 21g of our protein. So you get a protein hit with your morning coffee.

“What’s awesome to see is, on their packaging and on their branding, they make it really clear that it’s pure grass-fed New Zealand protein in the box - so I think that’s pretty special.”

Listen below:

Europe is another exciting market for Fonterra, with many similarities to the US.

Sustainability, and protein, were both hot topics there, Allen said.

“Consumers … want to know the impact that their food’s had on the environment, they want to understand and see that traceability back to where it’s grown and that’s where we’ve got a real advantage.”

Although New Zealand farmers already enjoyed a reputation for producing world-leading sustainable dairy, the co-op still needed to stay competitive, Allen said.

“We’ve got to continue to lead in sustainability, it’s a wonderful value proposition for us and it’s something that our customers and consumers across the region are really demanding.

“I’m really excited to see the way that we continue to add value to our products through that leadership our farms are showing in sustainability.”