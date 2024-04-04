Fonterra talks to farmers about milk quality improvement

Photo / Christine Cornege

Time now to talk to the team at Fonterra, and today we’re joined by Brent Spencer - one of the co-op’s Milk Quality Managers.

The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly asked Spencer to tell him a bit more about his work as a Milk Quality Manager at the co-op.

“Fonterra’s team works with farmers around the country to support milk quality improvement, sustainable dairy practices, animal wellbeing and overall food safety,” Spencer said.

Fonterra goes out to farms and chats with farmers about ways to improve milk quality, highlight opportunities and provide recommendations at no extra cost.

Their farmer shareholders produced some of the finest, most sustainable milk in the world, Spencer said.

He said they took great pride in the milk they produced and it was Fonterra’s job to give them the support they needed to make sure it was as good as can be.

Generally, there are two types of visits, one covers mastitis which looks at all aspects that could affect the farms’ somatic cell count.

This is important because a healthy udder means you get more milk, reduced labour, lower treatment costs and fewer antibiotics and milk wastage.

The other visit is about milking efficiency, where Fonterra observes the milking procedure to identify opportunities to reduce the amount of time spent on the milking process.

These visits are a great opportunity for farmers to chat about their operations and for Fonterra to share what’s working well for other farmers and look at suggestions that work for their specific farm specifically.

Fonterra is doing its best to support its farmer shareholders. One farmer recently reported that their milking time was reduced by 45 minutes with just one simple procedure change.

Farming is a challenging business, and with many jobs to juggle, it can often feel like there are not enough hours in the day, so any time that can be saved will help.

Fonterra’s main goal is to create real value for their farmers, whether that’s achieving more milk quality excellence days under The Co-operative Difference, or increased production, or helping farms achieve their emissions target.

“You mentioned these services come at no extra cost to your farmers. What else is on offer - effectively free of charge?” Kelly asked.

“We support farmers with tailored Farm Environment Plans and Farm Insights Reports to help reduce their on-farm emissions,” Spencer said.

“These reports are individual to each farmer and outline what efficiency and sustainability opportunities exist on their farm.

“Fonterra has a dedicated on-farm support field team who can help with compliance requirements and there’s also a range of financial and digital tools, which help farmers manage their shareholding portfolio and make farm management simpler.

“It’s all part of the value of being with the co-op.”