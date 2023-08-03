Fonterra supporting ‘Game on English’

Game on English brings talented Japanese high school rugby players here to New Zealand for two weeks.

Fonterra’s Bryn Rowdon, General Manager of Corporate Planning, is normally found working in the Co-op’s Tokyo office but is presently living it up in Hamilton.

The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly, asked him what has brought him to this end of the world.

“I am in Hamilton as part of ‘Game on English’ - a programme sponsored by Fonterra with the support of the New Zealand Government,” Rowdon said.

It’s a unique cultural experience for the players, as they get to study English while training with NZ high school rugby players.

And like so many things in the world, Game on English had to pause for a few years due to Covid travel restrictions – so it was “fantastic” that the programme was up and running again after three years, Rowdon said.

Although here to play rugby, how great for the team that their visit coincides with the FIFA World Cup!

Rowden told Kelly, ”It’s definitely a great time for budding athletes to be here. It’s especially meaningful because this is the first year an all-girls team has come to NZ as a part of Game on English.

Time for some tasting!

“Last year, while on a trade mission to Japan, the Game on English team promised then Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, that an all-girls team would come to NZ as part of the programme.

“We’re so honoured to fulfil this commitment this year.

“To be here in New Zealand, alongside so many women athletes who are shining on the world stage, is hugely inspirational for our girls’ team. Who knows – maybe we’ll see some of them representing Japan soon in the Rugby World Cup”.

Kelly asked,” So other than playing rugby and learning English, what’s on the agenda for the teams?”

“The teams have been here since July 24th and have been having an exciting time so far,” Rowdon said.

“They have been hosted at Hamilton Boys’ High and Hamilton Girls’ High, and with their world-class rugby training programs, the schools could not have been better hosts.”

Rowdon said the teams managed to take a day out of their busy schedule to visit Rotorua, where they had a wonderful experience ziplining in one of our native forests.

“They are hoping to visit the Waikato Chiefs’ training facilities which will be followed by them playing a rugby match against one of the Hamilton High School’s teams.

“Another highlight of their trip has been a visit to Fonterra’s manufacturing site in Waitoa.”