Fonterra: Robust discussions at farmer roadshow meetings

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Fonterra, as the co-op announced its Annual Results, as well as holding its farmer roadshow meetings.

The positive full-year results were a testament to all the hard work everyone at the co-op had put in last season, Fonterra’s farmer-elected director, Andy Macfarlane said.

“I think, both the farmers and the Fonterra staff have done a pretty damn good job of supplying milk and adding some value,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly.

Macfarlane said the co-op’s strong earnings had a lot to do with the scale and diversification it had as a business.

However, while the upcoming dividend payment to Fonterra farmers in mid-October would hopefully bring some relief, Macfarlane said the co-op knew things continued to be challenging on-farm.

“Particularly in the North Island, the crew out there have had some big weather challenges and [then there’s] cost inflation and high-interest rates biting.”

This is where Fonterra’s roadshow meetings were invaluable.

There are 29 farmer meetings in total, from Kerikeri to Invercargill, as well as another six rural professional meetings “to keep everybody informed of what’s going on,” Macfarlane said.

He said the turnout had been encouraging, especially since it was such a busy time on-farm.

“[Meeting] face-to-face is really good, it gives us a chance to share some details and ... even more importantly for us, it’s the insights we get coming back the other way from what’s on farmers’ minds”

The meetings also give Fonterra a chance to share more details about the co-op’s performance and priorities with farmers, as well as answer any questions they have.

Macfarlane said some of the discussions had been really robust - which was a good sign - as farmers were the owners of Fonterra.

“Generally we’ve had a really good positive sentiment but as you always expect at these meetings, we have some robust conversations and some searching questions - that’s par for the course.”

So far this year the hot topics were about Fonterra’s international supply and demand balance, and the co-op’s three channels - Consumer, Ingredients and Foodservice.

Farmers generally tended to be interested in Fonterra’s spending as well, Macfarlane said.

Understandably farmers were also interested in the Milk Price at the moment, including how it might move and what impact it could have on overall results for FY24, he said.

The conversation also turned to on-farm issues – from regulations through to worker shortages and everything in between - and how Fonterra could assist farmers in these situations.