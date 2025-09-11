Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Listen

Fonterra roadshow to cover Lactalis sale, $2 capital return and future strategy

The Country
3 mins to read

Fonterra’s Group Director of Farm Source, Anne Douglas, said the Lactalis deal was a “super hot topic” at the moment. Photo / Christine Cornege

Fonterra’s Group Director of Farm Source, Anne Douglas, said the Lactalis deal was a “super hot topic” at the moment. Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

A lot is going on at Fonterra, so it’s no wonder the co-op is keen to hit the road and talk to its farmers across the country.

Collections for the first two months of the new season are up 7%, and Fonterra’s annual results

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save