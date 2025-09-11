Fonterra roadshow to cover Lactalis sale, $2 capital return and future strategy

“We have got a proposed sale with Lactalis on the table, which is actually subject to a couple of conditions, and one of those conditions is the farmer shareholder approval,” she told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Hamish McKay.

“So it does have to go to a vote. Ultimately, that means that our farmers will make the decision on this.”

Douglas said Fonterra was targeting a tax-free capital return to shareholders of $2 per share and would release more details when the Notice of Meeting was issued in a few weeks.

Douglas said that if the sale went ahead, it would streamline business at the co-op.

“As our board and management team keep saying, the Fonterra that remains post-divestment is going to be a simplified business, actually focused on what we do best, which is selling our products B2B, high-value ingredients and food service products.”

She said this would result in Lactalis becoming one of Fonterra’s most significant customers and part of the ingredients business, with an average Return on Capital above 10%.

So, there is a lot to discuss.

“The key thing for us right now is that we have this conversation with our farmers,” Douglas said.

“We want to talk to them, we want to hear their questions, we want to discuss their views, and we want to make sure they’re having their voice heard, and that’s where we’re putting a lot of effort.”

Fonterra’s annual results will be out soon, so the co-op’s Board and Management Team will be out on the road talking to farmers across the country.

Listen below:

The annual results roadshow runs from September 29 to October 3.

“This year we are, of course, going to talk about our performance and our results, how the co-op is looking,” Douglas said.

“As part of that, we will be discussing the consumer investment proposal, including the proposed capital return.”

The future will also be up for discussion.

“What does this look like if that divestment process goes through? What is the shape of the co-op into the future? What does our future financial performance look like?” Douglas said.

“How are we going to make sure we’re still delivering returns to our farmers, and that’s a really important conversation to have.”

Douglas said Fonterra wanted as many farmers as possible to attend the roadshows, but they weren’t the only way to get involved.

“We’re hosting webinars, and we’re having drop-in sessions at our retail farms or stores around the country.”

She said it was important that farmers had the opportunity to discuss this critical moment for Fonterra.

“We’re focused on this pretty exciting time for our co-op and really looking forward to catching up with our farmers over the coming weeks and months.”