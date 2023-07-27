Fonterra: Renewed partnership with Trees for Survival

Native seedlings will be grown by the schools in their custom-built irrigated shade houses.

There is some exciting news happening in Fonterra’s community engagement space, Fonterra’s Community Engagement and Social Impact Manager, Shaheen Junge says.

Junge told The Country Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly, ”They have just renewed their partnership with Trees for Survival, a charitable trust working with schools and communities across New Zealand to grow and plant native trees”.

Working with Trees for Survival, 22 schools were identified to be involved in this project, some already involved in their Kickstart Breakfast programme, providing students with a free, nutritious breakfast before the start of school.

Other schools were identified based on their distance to Fonterra Farms, so they can easily access the farms when it comes to repotting the plants.

This is the second year that Fonterra has partnered with them, and last year their support allowed students from five schools to plant around 5000 native trees.

This year they have quadrupled their support and backed 22 schools, which will enable 22,000 trees to be planted.

There will be 22 schools this year involved in the Fonterra and Trees for Survival project. The aim is to get 22,000 native trees planted along waterways and hillsides to prevent erosion.

Schools that were supported last year have said that the planting days were a really enjoyable experience for students and an opportunity for the kids to learn more about nature.

Part of the support given by Fonterra will help pay for each school to have their very own custom-built irrigated shade house and this spring will see each school pot up 1000 native plant seedlings in them.

These will be nurtured for six months and give students the opportunity to learn how to care for native plants.

Come, Autumn, the students will set out on planting days and repot their plants along waterways to improve water quality and will also plant on hillsides to prevent erosion.

What is actually a nice tie-in here is that the schools supported will be repotting their native plants on Fonterra farms.