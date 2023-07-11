Fonterra ready to celebrate Matariki

FIle photo / Supplied / Fonterra

Fonterra’s Director of Māori Strategy, Haylee Putaranui, is looking forward to “bringing Matariki to life” at her home this week.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars, also known as the Pleiades, whose appearance signifies a time for communities to come together and celebrate.

Last year a public holiday was set up to mark the occasion. This year it will take place on Friday, July 14.

While it was nice to have a day off, Putaranui said it was also a good time to find out what Matariki was all about.

“Funnily enough, for someone like me - a child of the ‘80s who used to celebrate things like Guy Fawkes - I’m still actually learning about Matariki,” she told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

For example, the nine whetū (stars) meant different things to different people, she said.

Putaranui’s favourite whetū was Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

“It’s the youngest female star who stands for aspirations and dreams and I like that positive note,” she said.

It’s also a time to reflect on the seasons, the sun and the moon and a connection to the natural environment.

Putaranui said Fonterra parents were learning more about Matariki through their kids.

“They’re having Matariki concerts and bringing artwork home and all those sorts of things. I think it’s a really cool time.”

Putaranui said Matariki was significant to Fonterra, especially through the connection to land and water and the co-op’s sustainability strategy.

“There’s also a synergy with our milking seasons, which are starting to wind down and then start back up in August.”

Themes of reflection, gratitude and looking to the future also struck a chord with the co-op, she said.

Overall Matariki was a “really nice fit” with Fonterra, Putaranui said.

“The interconnection of natural environment, land, people, all those sorts of things I think there are some really cool connections for us.”

Putaranui said the co-op will celebrate Matariki all over Aotearoa this year, with “pockets of astrologers across our staff” holding community gatherings and a couple of site events as well.

“They’re going to have hangi which I’m very envious of,” she said.

In Auckland, the co-op will run a Matariki market and a global call was held recently, with close to 400 staff attending, to learn and share stories about how they intended to mark the event, she said.

“The theme this year is Matariki Kāinga Hokia - return to your people - so people are bringing Matariki to life in their own way - I think it’s a really cool time to be part of it.”