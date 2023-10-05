Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra’s principal scientist and programme leader, based in Palmerston North, Shalome Bassett, talks about an exciting partnership with probiotics.

The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly, asked Bassett to explain more about Fonterra pushing ahead with probiotics and announcing a new research partnership.

“The development of probiotic products holds huge market potential for Fonterra, and we have already seen a dramatic increase in demand,” Bassett said.

“The global probiotics market is huge and is growing at around 8 per cent a year. It is currently worth around a 100-billion-dollars (NZ) a year and that is expected to rise to a 150-billion-dollars by 2027.”

“Wow, that’s outstanding. Incredible opportunity by the sounds of it. What will Fonterra get from the partnership over there?” Kelly asked.

“One of our core strategies is to lead in dairy innovation and science to create high-quality nutrition. So, probiotics are a really significant focus for us,” Bassett said.

“Our ambition is to bring several new probiotic strains to market over the next 5-10 years but to do that we need to work with leading research institutions.

“We have already been collaborating with scientists from the UCC and APC Microbiome for the past four years, so this agreement is really moving the collaboration to the next level.

“The new Microbiome research centre will help to identify and substantiate the health benefits of our probiotics so we can bring new strains to market much faster. And importantly, we’ll own the IP.”

“So, what’s driving market demand for probiotics?” Kelly asked.

“There’s a growing awareness about the positive impact probiotics can have on our health and wellbeing. They are considered safe and natural,” Bassett said.

“One of our commercialised probiotics has been clinically proven to help treat children’s eczema, and also given some indications that it can reduce post-natal anxiety by 45 per cent and gestational diabetes by 70 per cent.”