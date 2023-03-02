Fonterra promotes sustainability at Gulfood in Dubai

Photo / File

Last week the Fonterra team were in Dubai at Gulfood – the world’s largest annual food and beverage show.

The massive event attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily, with around 500 exhibitors representing 20,000 brands.

With that many people involved, it was important for the co-op to stand out from the crowd, Fonterra Sustainability Solutions team member, Jenna Grieve said.

Therefore this year Fonterra’s stand showcased what made New Zealand dairy unique - sustainability, Grieve said.

“We certainly didn’t leave anyone wondering why New Zealand dairy products are so great, clearly illustrating that our ingredients are both grass-fed and, of course, sustainably produced.”

Sustainability was at the core of Fonterra’s strategy and also what customers demanded from the co-op, so it was important to share that with the world, Grieve said.

The co-op has two main focuses when talking to customers – Fonterra’s low-carbon dairy advantage and New Zealand’s grass-fed difference.

With the low-carbon dairy advantage, Fonterra illustrated how its products could help reduce the customer’s own carbon footprint so they could secure future investment; while New Zealand’s grass-fed difference was about consumer trends around wanting more natural food options, Grieve explained.

There were also visual aids to truly show customers how Kiwi dairy practices differed from their overseas counterparts, she said.

“We had a big touch screen on the stand where we were able to show customers our New Zealand grass-fed difference against more intensive farming systems used in other countries.

Illustrating how Kiwi dairy farmers utilised outdoor space made a big impression, Grieve said.

“We have a big image of a cow confined indoors compared to a big image of a New Zealand cow roaming a paddock eating fresh green grass.

“This really showed our customers the different way that we farm here in New Zealand and allowed them to reach their own conclusion around where they would like to buy their dairy from.”

Attending Gulfood was not only a valuable experience for customers; it also gave Fonterra staff the chance to collaborate, Grieve said.

“Our Middle East and Africa team, supported by people across the co-op, showcase our fantastic range of products and solutions there, for both our ingredients and foodservice businesses.”

