Fonterra partners with Feed Out NZ to get milk to those in need

Fonterra is getting behind an initiative where farmers can donate milk to those in need.

The co-op has announced a partnership with Feed Out NZ to get more food to the parts of the community that need it most.

Feed Out NZ is a nationwide charity designed to supply milk to city missions and food banks.

It was founded by Wayne Langford, aka the "YOLO farmer," who approached Fonterra about the platform.

It was a "no-brainer" to sign up with Langford and to get involved with Feed Out NZ, Mike Cronin, Managing Director Co-operative Affairs at Fonterra said.

"Over the next year we'll help to deliver about one million litres to food banks - that's a couple of litres in every food parcel - which is really cool, and it could make a massive difference to help feed New Zealanders," he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

It was really easy for farmers to donate milk, Cronin said.

"There's a website called feedout.org. You fill out an online form and then Feed Out and Fonterra will take care of the rest."

All of the donated milk is given to Feed Out, turned into milk powder and distributed to those most in need by the NZ Food Network.

As Feed Out NZ is a registered charity, donors will be issued a receipt.



Farm Source was also involved in the project with its "Fuel Up" initiative held throughout July and August, Cronin said.

"If you fuel up using your Farm Source rewards card and you get more than 50 bucks - which is not hard to do these days - at any Z or Caltex, then Feed Out will receive a dollar for every transaction."

However they chose to donate, Feed Out NZ was a great charity for farmers to get behind, Cronin said.

"It all happens from generous donations from farmers who share some of the goodness of nutrition to others doing it a bit tough."

Meanwhile, Fonterra has another partnership on the go with the Rural Support Trust and is sponsoring its upcoming "Time Out Tour" with TV presenter-turned-farmer Matt Chisholm.

The nationwide tour of rural communities will focus on mental wellness and resilience, Cronin said.

"With this sort of tour and these sorts of opportunities, it's great to have an open conversation about mental health.

"Creating a bit of space for these conversations, I think it's really good."

The tour is heading to Tapawera for its next stop and more information can be found on the Rural Support Trust website.