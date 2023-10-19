A Free Trade Agreement between NZ and the UK came into effect on June 1 this year. Photo / 123RF

Managing Director of Fonterra Europe, Mike Bones, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about the Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the UK.

Kelly asked Bones “I heard there’s some good news at Fonterra recently with the new Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the UK. Could you share with us a little bit more about this?”

“So, this new ‘gold-standard’ UK Free Trade Agreement came into effect on June 1 this year,” Bones said.

“This is one of the highest quality and most comprehensive Free Trade Agreements that New Zealand has ever concluded.

“Put simply, but importantly, for the first time in 50 years the agreement gives us tariff-free market access to the UK, so this is a fantastic opportunity for our business here at Fonterra.”

“You mentioned that with this agreement, Fonterra is now able to access the UK market for the first time in 50 years, what does this mean for Fonterra and what’s the plan to re-enter the market after such a long time?” Kelly asked.

“Well, for a bit of background, more than 50 years ago, New Zealand exported large volumes of dairy, specifically butter and cheese, to the UK every single year,” Bones said.

“Re-entering a market after 50 years definitely comes with some challenges, but the key priorities for us are to choose the right partners, target the right sales channels, and always think about the value that’s flowing back to our co-op.

“With our plan, we’re keeping it simple and focusing on our Ingredients business at this stage.

“We have already made significant progress, signing some large sales contracts with one of our large key partners in the UK specifically on cheese and cheddar.

“We are also working to target some of the major UK retailers which most people probably know well for both butter and cheddar.”

“What is Fonterra’s strategy from here to maximise this huge opportunity?” Kelly asked.

“A large part of our strategy for re-entering the UK has been to keep it low cost and simple,” Bones said.

“The UK is a market that continues to surprise us with the breadth of opportunities.

“We’ve been really lucky to find two incredible partners to take our products into the market.

“So, for us, the next phase is really about extending the fantastic relationships that we have in the UK and building genuine and transparent partnerships that we know will bring great value and benefit back to our farmers.”