Fonterra: Farm Insights Report a valuable tool

Fonterra’s Director of On-Farm Excellence Team, Mike Hide, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about Farm Insights Reports that farmers are now receiving.

Kelly asked “So it’s that time of the year again when farmers receive their Farm Insights Report. They’re a pretty valuable tool for farmers, aren’t they?”

“Yes, they are a really useful tool for farmers,” Hide said.

“The Farm Insights Report is one of a bunch of tools that we provide farmers and is now available for them to view and download.

“We’ve been producing the Farm Insights Report for the past few seasons as a personalised tool that really helps farmers get a view of their farm’s efficiency.

“It takes each farmer’s milk quality and production data and the data they give to us from their farm dairy records and combines it with the latest industry research to create really useful insights that farmers can use to fine-tune productivity, profitability, and sustainability on their farm.

“Whether it’s about optimising fertiliser use or managing the risk of mastitis, the reports really highlight potential opportunities or risks on farm.”

Kelly asked, “Some pretty detailed information included in them, then?”

“Indeed but presented in an organised and easy-to-read way,” Hide said.

“This year, we’ve included a new farm efficiency overview, as well as a milk production page that looks at production per cow. This is to give farmers a better idea of what’s happening on the farm, what their emissions profile is and how their farm compares to others in the co-op.

“In addition to the fine-tuning, I mentioned before, our team of sustainable dairying advisors can use the report to work with individual farmers to identify what they might be able to do on-farm to lower their emissions – whether straight away or whether it is developing plans for the future.

“The reports are just one of the support solutions that we offer farmers.

“We want to keep working alongside farmers to help them get maximum milk production with the same or fewer inputs.”

Kelly asked, “So where can farmers access their Insights Report?”

“Farmers will have received an email from the Group Director of Farm Source, Anne Douglas earlier this week with some more information,” Hide said.

“If farmers have kept their farm dairy records up to date, their email will include a link to their report. There’s also further information up on our My Co-op app for farmers.

“As always, we’ve got a team of experts who are always keen to chat to farmers about their farm, including how to get the most out of these reports.

“I would encourage farmers to get in touch with their local team for a chat about any help that might be right for them.”