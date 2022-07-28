Fonterra encouraging farmers to 'Fuel Up for New Zealand Families'

File photo / Christine Cornege

Farm Source has launched a new initiative called "Fuel Up for New Zealand Families" to give back to the community at the pump.

The initiative aims to help Kiwis in need through Feed Out NZ, a nationwide charity designed to supply milk to city missions and food banks.

Until the end of August, Feed Out will receive $1 for every transaction over $50, made using a Farm Source Rewards card, at a Z or Caltex station.

Fonterra had recently announced a partnership with Feed Out, and "Fuel Up for New Zealand Families" was a great way to further the good work the charity was already doing, Mark Ennis, head of category strategy at Farm Source said.

The initiative was going "great guns" already, even though it had only started at the beginning of July, Ennis told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"There's already $15,000 in the bank going to Feed Out so that's great."

However, Farm Source was keen to aim higher, Ennis said.

"We're shooting big and we're hoping when [the campaign] finishes at the end of August, we'll have $50,000, which would be awesome because that money really helps [Feed Out] supply products around the country."

All proceeds from the campaign would go to those in need, supplying them with good quality dairy nutrition like cream, cheese and milk powder, Ennis said.

"It's really encouraging to see that our farmers and our community have really got in behind this one."

"Fuel Up for New Zealand Families" was also an opportunity for Farm Source to expand its Charitable Giving Initiative, Ennis said.

This initiative was started by Micha Johansen, who farmed in Eketahuna for Fonterra, he explained.

"She told us that she really wanted to use her Farm Source Reward Dollars to give to charity and we just thought, what a great idea."

Now the Farm Source Rewards programme includes a Charitable Giving initiative, where account holders can donate their Reward Dollars to three charities – Feed Out NZ, the New Zealand Food Network and The Rural Support Trust.

The Rewards programme was expanding outside of the co-op as well, Ennis said.

"In May, we've now made it available to any Farm Source account holder – not just Fonterra farmers – so they can join the Rewards programme and they can earn, redeem or donate their Farm Source Rewards Dollars."

