Fonterra delivering a strong performance in the US

Fonterra's US market is critical for the business, President Atlantic and former Group Director of Farm Source, Richard Allen says.

President Atlantic and former Group Director of Farm Source, Richard Allen, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about Fonterra’s sales in the US.

“The US is never an easy market to crack but it’s Fonterra’s fourth largest and demand for dairy protein is growing, and so how are Fonterra’s sales over there?” Kelly asked.

“Our US market is a critical market for the business,” Allen said.

“Fonterra’s US business continues to deliver strong growth and performance - and that is off the back of what has been a turbulent couple of years, from an economic perspective and a geopolitical perspective.

“The US economy has been remarkably resilient, and we see that extending out into the foreseeable future.

“We are seeing strong growth from our value-based ingredients that we can serve out in New Zealand, so things like proteins, our organic portfolio, our high-valued fats, [and] butters.

“As a result, that is also coming through in terms of consumers, and customers are latching on to how our milk is made and the really strong sustainability credentials it comes with.

“We have a broad customer base in the US, with our customers ranging from agile venture-capital backed start-ups - which are just breaking into the market - to large global FMCGs.”

“Any trends in particular that you’re cashing in on?” Kelly asked.

“One of the major trends that have been around for a few years, but we are definitely starting to see acceleration - particularly in the US but also across Europe - is this growing demand for health and wellness and the way people consume food,” Allen said.

“How that shows up in the US is - if anyone has been in a US supermarket - you don’t have to go far to see that pretty much every product has a protein claim on it.

“We call it protein fortification of everything.

“Everything has a bit of protein in it, and everything has a little badge on it that says how much protein it has in that product.

“If you take an example, one of the hundreds of Costcos in the United States - the world’s third-largest retailer that only carries the best-selling products - the first thing people will see are the massive stacks of ready-to-drink protein beverages available to shoppers.

“It is about these healthy snacks that are full of protein fortification.

“A lot of the leading brands and companies that are leading in the health and wellness space are our customers and they are using our wonderful New Zealand grass-fed protein,” Allen said.

“Can you name any of these customers?” Kelly asked

“We have a wide range, and we are really fortunate to partner and work with many of the world’s leading food producers,” Allen said.

“Fonterra is partnering with Premier Nutrition and has been working with them for over ten years.

“They are a US leader in ready-to-drink and convenience nutrition. It is the number one brand in the US ready-to-drink category

“It’s estimated that Premier Nutrition will sell one billion ready-to-drink units this financial year, with nearly half of this generated through Costco in the US and internationally.

“We are their partner in terms of providing all their protein needs going into those products.

“It is super exciting, and they are just one of a number of great US companies that we are working with to supply their protein needs,” Allen said.

“So, things are looking promising for your protein sales in the US and Fonterra’s business generally over there?” Kelly asked.

“Yes, it is not just about protein, our butter sales are growing really strong, and we are seeing great growth in our organic products,” Allen said.

“Not only do we provide these added-value ingredients, where we can go in and make our customers’ products functional for what their consumers need, but it is also the growing awareness of our customers and consumers - and this growing demand around them wanting to understand how dairy is made.

“We go in with such strong credentials off the back of decades of hard work from our farmers, the lowest carbon milk in the world, alongside our grass-fed story and our happy free-range cows, and so we are starting to see interesting growth outside of just proteins.

“But we can’t rest on our laurels, it is a hugely competitive market up here and we are always looking for new ways to add value to our farmer’s milk back in New Zealand,” Allen said.