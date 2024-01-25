Fonterra: Chinese tariffs drop means a solid start to 2024

The dairy industry has had a solid start to 2024. Photo / Christine Cornege

Te-han Chow, CEO of Fonterra Greater China, talks to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about what’s in store for the co-op in 2024, as he looks forward to the Lunar New Year.

“The dairy industry’s had a solid start to 2024, demand continues to increase, and China tariffs under the Free Trade Agreement for dairy products are no longer. So that’s a pretty good start - that’s good news, isn’t it?” Kelly asked.

“That’s great news,” Chow said.

“The final safeguards for whole milk powder, skim milk powder and concentrated cream under the New Zealand-China FTA came off on January 1.

“So this means that all New Zealand dairy products going into China are tariff and safeguard-free.

“Without any doubt, I think we can say that New Zealand has the best dairy access of any country on earth into what is the world’s largest dairy import market.

“This includes our competitors in the US and the EU - they can’t compare.

“When you think of it in dollar terms - think of $2 billion worth of milk powders exported to China in the first nine months of the year - the cost of the safeguards is estimated to be around $200 million in tariffs.

“So, removal of those safeguards means it’s a 10 per cent reduction in the cost of procurement, which stands to benefit New Zealand dairy farmers, as well as other businesses across the supply chain, [and] customers and consumers in China.

“Is Fonterra expecting any uptick in demand as a result of the safeguards coming off?” Kelly asked.

“At the end of last year we saw improved demand from China for reference products, including powders,” Chow said.

“Many customers in China were making procurement decisions at that time for products with a delivery date timed for the removal of the tariffs, which was January 1.

“With the FTA in place, I think that this really positions New Zealand as the foremost preferred supplier of dairy ingredients into China and then, with the removal of the annual safeguard volume quotas, we now expect to see a more consistent trade flow, reflecting more normal demand patterns.”

“Looking back over the 15 years since the FTA was signed with China, how good has that agreement been for Kiwi dairy farmers?” Kelly asked.

“I think it’s been great,” Chow said.

“I think there was a lot of foresight put in by teams on both sides, to put the FTA together.

“To put it in numerical terms ... before the FDA [was signed] back in 2008 - only about 6 per cent of New Zealand dairy products went to China, but now about one-third go to China.

“So, Fonterra has had an early-mover advantage into China and has been on the ground for a long time ... our business ... continues to grow from strength to strength.”

“Lunar New Year, the 15-day festival which sees many Chinese returning home to celebrate, is just around the corner. This will be the first one really since the Covid restrictions have been lifted, won’t it?” Kelly asked.

“Yes, it’s hard to believe that a year ago in China, we were still under restrictions,” Chow said.

“Like Christmas in the West, this is a time when families gather together - and this year, I think we’ll be able to see more people coming from overseas to be able to celebrate for the first time in several years.

“I think this Lunar Year will be a pretty special event, coupled with the fact that it’s the Year of the Dragon and the dragon is the most auspicious creature - being a symbol of good fortune in the Chinese zodiac.

“This year we’ll see New Year’s Eve on February 9 and New Year’s Day on February 10.”