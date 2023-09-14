Fonterra celebrates 100 years of operation for Edgecumbe site

Photo / NZME

Operations Manager at Fonterra’s Edgecumbe site in the Bay of Plenty, Allan Muggeridge, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about the celebrations happening to mark the 100-year centenary at the site.

“Can you share a bit about the significance of this week for you,” Kelly asked.

“This week marks 100 years of operation at Fonterra’s Edgecumbe site. The site was established in 1923 and has been in operation at the heart of the community ever since” Muggeridge said.

“What makes the Edgecumbe site so special for Fonterra?” Kelly asked.

“From a technical point of view the site specialises in producing high-value products, anhydrous milk fat, casein and caseinates, whey protein concentrate, milk minerals and butter sheets,“ Muggeridge said.

Kelly said, “100 years is quite significant, so how will Fonterra be celebrating?”

“We have a few things planned,” Muggeridge said.

“There is a public open day on Saturday, where the community and our farmers will be able to visit the site and see how products are made.

“We also have some fantastic photo displays for people to view, a tanker simulator, as well as some spin and win wheels, so lots of fun activities are planned.

“We have had a few of our staff members working on a centenary book, which is full of amazing old photos and stories and that will be on sale at our site.

“Going back through some of those photos and amazing stories tells how the plant went through the earthquake, the rebuilding, and the redirecting of activities on Fonterra’s site and how it brought both the site and town back together.

“It really is a nice relationship between the site and Edgecumbe town where the two have really grown up together. Fonterra draws a lot of their workforce from the town, and it has contributed significantly to Fonterra’s success over the years.”

Fonterra says the Edgecumbe site reaching 100 years is an exceptional achievement and signifies the hard work and dedication that staff, local businesses and the community have done to get the co-op to this milestone.

Fonterra feels it is important to take these moments to celebrate these milestones and is looking forward to the public joining in with the celebrations.