Fonterra announces its climate plan

Fonterra’s Group Director of Farm Source, Anne Douglas, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about the co-op’s recent emissions announcement.

Kelly asked Douglas what the emissions approach meant for Fonterra farmers.

“We have announced this on-farm emissions reduction target for our co-op and what that really is about is helping our co-op retain and grow our customer partnerships, as well as continue to get access to funding, access key export markets and meet our reporting requirements,” Douglas said.

“It’s clearly really important for us and we’ve been encouraged by the reaction we’ve had from farmers, customers, and other key stakeholders since we have made this announcement.

“We know that our farmers are out there working really hard every day to run efficient and productive farms, and this has helped put our co-op into a position of advantage.

“We know we have already some of the lowest-carbon dairy in the world today.

“This is a fantastic position; this target is about really supporting our continued effort to retain that competitive advantage in the market.”

“So what are the next steps for both Fonterra and your farmers?” Kelly asked.

“We have announced a co-op-wide target of a 30 per cent reduction in our on-farm emissions intensity by 2030, that is from a 2018 baseline,” Douglas said.

“The reality of that being a co-op-wide target means that the opportunities and challenges for each and every one of our farmers are going to vary.

“What they need to be thinking about on farms is going to be different for each of them.

“One of the most important things to remember here is that lowering emissions is an outcome of running an efficient and productive farm.

“We are out there at the moment; I have been out on the road this week and will be back out talking to our farmers next week.

“Just having a chat with them about what this target means for our farmers, what this target means for their co-op and really getting alongside them to think about the part they can play to achieve that target.

“In addition, we’re investing in research and development and partnering with others in this space to find technologies and innovations that can also help lower agricultural emissions.

“We will naturally keep everyone updated on how we go with our progress on this as we step toward 2030.”

“Can you tell us a little more about the support the Co-op is providing farmers?“ Kelly asked.

“Through our Farm Source team, we have a team of really dedicated people who are out there with tools, services, and support to give to our farmers,” Douglas said.

“As said, to understand the target and what the opportunities might look like for our farmers in their individual situations.

“We have our Farm Insights Report that helps show our farmers their farm’s emissions profile today and identify some of those opportunities.

“We’ve also produced a practical guide outlining on-farm actions that might improve efficiencies and result in reduced emissions.

“It is all about getting information out there and together with industry, helping our farmers work with experts that can help those opportunities turn into real actions.

“We believe 7 per cent of the overall target can be achieved through on-farm best practices, and we’ve already achieved 2 per cent co-op-wide since 2018.

“There’s still a way to go but we’re encouraged by the progress to date.”