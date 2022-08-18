Farmers encouraged to join DairyNZ's Board

Photo / Supplied

Dairy farmers who are keen to be part of shaping the sector's future are encouraged to consider joining DairyNZ's Board of Directors.

DairyNZ's Board oversees the organisation's strategy, which is to increase farm profitability while reducing environmental impact, develop future farm systems and solutions, and build the capability of people on-farm.

It also focuses on engaging and partnering with farmers and building trust and pride in dairy farming.

There are two farmer director positions open for nomination on the board.

DairyNZ Board chair Jim van der Poel outlined the skills the board was looking for in a successful applicant.

"Ideally, candidates should have a strong understanding of farm systems, research, policy and advocacy," he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"Those are the four competencies of a good governor."

Strong commercial, governance and financial skills would also be an advantage.

The successful candidates should have an understanding of what dairy farming was all about, Van der Poel said.

"Ultimately we're there on behalf of farmers, so it's important that the farmer directors have a good network in the dairy sector because that's part of what they bring to the board table when we're debating issues and looking [into] how we move forward.

"So, their feedback from the paddock, if you like, is an important part of that consideration."

DairyNZ played a critical role in the industry, supporting dairy farmers with extension and research, and advocating on behalf of farmers to influence future policy decisions, Van der Poel said.

DairyNZ also helped out on-farm, providing crucial advice through its website, he said.

"There's a lot of information [there] to help farmers farm better and be better employers."

DairyNZ's elected directors hold office for three years. This year, directors Elaine Cook and Tracy Brown are retiring by rotation.

Both Cook and Brown were standing for re-election, Van der Poel said.

DairyNZ is also inviting applications from farmers for one position on the Directors' Remuneration Committee, which independently sets the directors' fees.

Both the board and the directors' remuneration roles are open to current levy-paying dairy farmers and two current levy payers must nominate each candidate.

Nominations must be received by the Returning Officer by 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022.

If an election is required, farmer voting will take place during September and October, with the successful candidates announced at DairyNZ's Annual General Meeting on October 18 in Invercargill.

Van der Poel said anyone interested in finding out more should check out dairynz.co.nz/agm