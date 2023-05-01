E Tipu IFAMA 2023: Stellar speaker line-up for Global Forum

There will be a diverse range of speakers at the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference. Photo / Supplied

There will be a diverse range of speakers at the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference. Photo / Supplied

The E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference is on next month and with an impressive line-up of speakers for the Global Forum segment.

These speakers will share their expertise and insights on the future of Aotearoa’s primary industries at the conference, which is happening on June 19-20, both at the Christchurch Town Hall and online.

Last year’s E Tipu: the Boma Agri Summit pulled together a stellar speaker lineup and this year’s IFAMA 2023 Global Forum roster carried on the tradition, BOMA chief executive Kaila Colbin said.

The range of speakers at the Global Forum really made it stand out from other food and fibre events, reflecting a “multi-sectoral approach,” Colbin told The Country’s Rowena Duncum.

“What it’s about is bringing together folks from right across the food sector, right across the fibre sector, growers, farmers, entrepreneurs, folks in finance [and people in the] supply chain.”

The diverse lineup of speakers at this year’s conference includes nanobiotechnologist Professor Oded Shoseyov, co-chairs of Future Farmers New Zealand Amiee Blake and Finn Ross, chief executive of Toha Foundry Ltd, Nathalie Whitaker, and Han Chen, chief executive of ZeaKal.

The founder and chief technology officer of Scentian Bio, Dr Andrew Králíček will also be speaking, along with Maury Leyland Penno, the co-founder of Leaft, Traci Houpapa, chair of the Federation of Māori Authorities (FOMA) and Sam McNally, a researcher from Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

Anna Campbell, co-founder of Zestt Wellness, Kaitlin Dawson, executive director of NZ Food Waste Champions 12.3, and Mike Casey, chief executive of NZ Zero will also speak at the conference, along with the chief executive of Shiok Meats, Sandhya Sriram.

Not only this, but the president of US-based strategy and investment ﬁrm AgriTech Capital, and the author of The Future of Agriculture, Aidan Connolly is lined up to speak, as well as the chief executive of Cawthorn Institute Volker Kuntzsch, the chair Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu Lisa Tumahai, and international global agribusiness expert Marcos Fava Neves.

This year the conference is in the capable hands of Master of Ceremonies, Jack Tame, who is a household name to Kiwis, through his extensive work on radio and television.

Colbin had a handy way to describe the impressive lineup of speakers.

“It’s TED for food and fibre - that’s probably the best way to think about it.”

Listen to Rowena Duncum’s interview with Kaila Colbin below:

E Tipu wasn’t just about the talks, however, as there would be two days of networking, breakouts and “amazing food,” to take part in.

The food in particular was a highlight for Colbin.

“One of the things we’re so radically committed to showcasing the extraordinary kai that this country has to offer.”

For those who couldn’t attend in person, organisers had put “a lot of attention and energy” into the virtual event, Colbin said.

“The virtual event [is] more than sort of just a live stream of the main stage. We have workshops that are virtual-specific ... the way that we engage the Q and A includes the virtual attendees [and] we’ve got access to those videos over time following the event.

“So lots of ways to make sure that the virtual folks are as much a part of it as the folks who were able to be there in person with us.”

This year Boma and IFAMA had teamed up for the conference, Colbin said.

“IFAMA is the International Food and Agribusiness Management Association and they’ve been running a world conference for 32 years [and] this year they’re bringing it to New Zealand.

“We feel so honoured that they’ve partnered with us to create this really unique thing; the E Tipu IFAMA World Conference 2023.”

The partnership meant the conference would have more “international folk” - both as speakers and attendees - especially at the virtual event, Colbin said.

“We just feel incredibly excited about this partnership, it’s really going to elevate the event even more than what we would already be doing.”

Find out more about E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference and get your tickets here.