DairyNZ’s View from the Cowshed 2023 survey released

DairyNZ has just come out with its 2023 survey results, The Country’s Jamie Mackay chatted with DairyNZ’s chairman, Jim van der Poel, about the results from this survey.

Mackay asked, “Jim, we’re going to go through these survey results and your wish list for the incoming government.

“To be honest with you, I could have written these answers for you because they are reasonably self-evident with pretty much no surprises from farmers and dairy farmers in this country.”

“This just reinforces the messages that we’ve been getting or that farmers have been telling us or that we have been seeing with farmers when we have been engaging with them,” Van der Poel said.

“Their concerns have been around the level of confidence, especially with regulations, workforce issues, mental wellbeing issues in the regions, climate change, things that are coming their way - you name it.

“This is kind of stuff we could have predicted, and it is always good to get this reinforced through these sorts of surveys.”

“Looking at your wish list for an incoming government, let’s start with farm finances, and tight control of government spending to avoid exacerbating inflation pressures,” Mackay said.

“This is exactly what we need, and we’ve seen Chippy come out with the $4 billion public service bonfire which he should have done a bit earlier.”

Van der Poel replied, “Correct, a hundred per cent right. This is just a reflection of a lot of spending everywhere, a lot of money being printed.

“I guess that all flows through and what we are asking for here is that the incoming government, whoever that is, keeps really tight control of their spending and avoids adding all those inflationary pressures going forward because they are having a huge impact on-farm.

“Like you said, 75 per cent of farms are saying they have experienced a 20 per cent cost increase in just the last year.

“A shocking number of regulations, we want to establish an independent regulatory review panel to provide feedback before regulations are implemented.”

“You have been knocking on the door for the past three or six years on that one, Jim no one’s really been listening,” Mackay said.

“It is to help them make sure they understand the impacts of some of these regulations and what happens when they are implemented. We all want better quality water and no matter who the government is, they are committed to the Paris Agreement,” Van der Poel said.

“What we need to make sure is, that policies make sense from a New Zealand point of view, and they are practical and logical. We know that when policies come out of buildings in Wellington, they are not always fit for purpose. We think that having that that sort of oversight to help, will make a big difference.”

“There are real issues around getting labour for the industry and then there’s mental health. You know, those issues are well documented, but I want to finish on climate change,” Mackay said.

“You want to ensure a review of emission targets, or any review targets is fair, that it works for farmers and accurately accounts for the warming impact of methane. Would it be fair to say, Jim, have you backtracked, have you walked back from He Waka Eke Noa? I am talking about DairyNZ here.”

“No, I think what you’ll find if you look at it all the way through, that’s what we have been advocating for as part of it, We all got into He Waka Eke Noa because agriculture as it stands at the moment is heading into the ETS as of 2025 and we felt that it was a really bad idea for New Zealand as well as the rural economy,” Van der Poel said.

“So, we asked the government at the time to give us the opportunity to come up with a better alternative.

“I guess that the better alternative is that we’ve always advocated to make sure that the warming impact of methane is reflected in the targets.

“We are reviewing that, as the next review is in 2024 and so we are preparing for that already. We will soon release a report which we’ve done with feds and beef and lamb, looking at those targets and looking at the warming impact that we are having.

“We’re well underway to getting prepared to submit those changes.”

Mackay said,” Well, Jim van der Poel, the best election wish list you could come up with is let’s face it, a change of government, because a National-led government, which is the only alternative to a Labour-led government is going to kick the can down the road to 2030, Is that a reasonable and responsible time frame?”

Van der Poel replied, “I think it is a reasonable and responsible time frame and as a farmer representative organisation, we’ll work with whoever the government of the day is, that is part of our job.

“Overall, dairy farmers are doing a magnificent job delivering for their families, communities, and New Zealand.

“There are challenges ahead for the sector and we need to avoid putting unnecessary barriers in the way. DairyNZ will continue to advocate for the sector’s success and ultimately that of New Zealand.”