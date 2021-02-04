DairyNZ's tips for farmers during drier months

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Weather is one thing that Kiwi farmers love to talk about, but that doesn't mean they're all going through the same conditions at the same time, DairyNZ Head of South Island Tony Finch says.

"It's hard to put a blanket over the whole country and say they're all in the same boat," Finch told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

However, it's supposed to be summer and Finch had some handy tips to help farmers deal with pasture management during dry periods.

"There's a number of considerations that farmers need to think about, obviously depending upon their own existing conditions," Finch said.

Farmers needed to know exactly where they were and where they were heading, and this involved assessment and planning ahead, Finch said.

Feed budgeting, drying off non-productive cows, or putting cows on once-a-day strategies could all help prepare farmers for drier months, Finch said.

Animal health was also vital, "our cows are incredibly important. They're dealing with the dry and the heat," Finch said.

Farmers should also keep an eye out for facial eczema and monitoring those spore counts was key.

DairyNZ had more information on its website for farmers looking for feed management support over the summer months - dairynz.co.nz/summer-management